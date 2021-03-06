The U.S. House just passed H.R. 1, which addresses many long-term problems glaringly apparent during this last election cycle. On March 2, Fred Keller sent this email to his constituents to ask a slanted “agree/disagree/unsure” survey question:
“This week, Congress is set to vote on H.R. 1, an election reform bill designed to centralize power in Washington, D.C., and make permanent some of the worst “pandemic-style” election administration changes. Most egregiously, this bill drastically limits free speech and would allow for your hard-earned tax dollars to be used to fund political campaigns. I plan to vote no on this measure. Do you agree that we should be helping states make elections secure rather than giving more power to D.C. politicians?”
The bill’s language: “To expand Americans’ access to the ballot box, reduce the influence of big money in politics, strengthen ethics rules for public servants, and implement other anti-corruption measures for the purpose of fortifying our democracy, and for other purposes.”
The bill, for example, would 1) clarify rules about mail-in ballots and secure ballot drop boxes; 2) prohibit a person from making false statements within 60 days of an election, who “knows such information to be materially false” and “has the intent to mislead voters;” 3) allow the FEC to establish a voucher pilot program in three states to test campaign funding based on a candidate’s small ($200 or less) contributions from individuals.
The bill discusses how the federal court decision, Citizen’s United, allowed unlimited and anonymous spending by large corporations, extremely wealthy individuals, and special interests. In 2020, record-setting elections cost more than $14 billion
Fred was truthful about his vote.
Carolyn Coldren,
Lewisburg