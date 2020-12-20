Six weeks ago, Pennsylvania administered an election not according to the law (as determined by our state Legislature) but instead with special provisions and rule changes set in place unilaterally by Gov. Tom Wolf. Among these changes were several questionable measures, including an extension of the deadline for mail-in ballots and a ban on signature matching, that raised alarm bells for many Pennsylvanians, myself included.
Recently I’ve noticed several letters critical of Congressmen Fred Keller and Dan Meuser for having the courage to speak out against these rule changes and stand up for election integrity, specifically by supporting the Texas lawsuit. I’ve also noticed that these criticisms misunderstand what that lawsuit was intended to do.
Far from “disenfranchising” Pennsylvania voters, it was meant to ensure that state legislatures, not governors acting alone, maintain authority to set election law.
I’m disappointed the Supreme Court didn’t take up the case, but I’m more shocked that so many of my fellow Pennsylvanians are so opposed to making sure our elections remain free and fair.
Even if you disagree that there was any wrongdoing, their outright refusal to take a closer look signals that these people are wholly uninterested in fairness so long as “their guy” wins — and that’s a very bad path for our country to go down.
Bonnie Feaster,
Sunbury