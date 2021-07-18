The weather everywhere has been quite warm and wet. We have poor people living in tents, and hoping for a meal a day.
How would you like to go to the border, come in one way or another and get everything free. Housing, air flights, bus rides, free hotel rooms, three meals a day, free health care, free clothing — they have it made. And we are paying for this.
Let's all go to the border and come in. The government will also give us a stimulus check that we can use to pay off the cartel. Free, fair, and American!
Marcia Rebuck,
Dornsife