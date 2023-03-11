Rita Campbell (March 8, Letter to the Editor) imagines the ACLU is doing some great harm to her, the Saucon Valley School District, and the people of the United States by informing the school if they rent out rooms for some groups they must rent out rooms for certain other groups as well.
She also imagines that the school would rent a room for Satanist studies but not for Bible studies, and imagines a child would not be allowed to take a Bible to school nor be allowed to read it there.
The irony here is that if any of these imaginings were actually happening the very group she should contact to correct the situation is the ACLU.
The ACLU would give her the information to present to the school to show they are in violation of the law and what they must do to be in compliance. Then they would contact the school and explain why they would lose in court. Only then they would threaten to take it to court.
The ACLU believes that the fanatically religious and the fanatically irreligious and all those in between have equal rights to be free of state control. She should pin their number to her wall.
Also what Rita is calling Critical Race Theory is just history about race in America. It is not an evil conspiracy to shame white people.
I do not know what a "furbie" is, but maybe Rita can tell us what harm any "furbie" has ever done to hurt her or anyone she knows.
Chris Schell,
Milton