Numbers do not go high enough to encompass the times the cowardly administrators and professors in academia lie about how they cherish, welcome and encourage free speech and vigorous debate, then close their eyes and let the mobs rampage. It happens so frequently it’s a shocker when it doesn’t happen.
At Stanford Law School a school club invited a judge to deliver a talk, but when he tried to deliver his address the rabble shouted him down so he withdrew. The only staff member who spoke, an associate dean for diversity, equity, and inclusion, lectured him too, claiming that “your work has caused harm” and that his rulings infringed on the rights of Stanford students and staff. In an op-ed, she said she supported not canceling the speech or moving it to online-only and also welcomed students engaging in their right to protest.
She said she attended the event “to observe and, if needed, de-escalate.”
“I stepped up to the podium to deploy the de-escalation techniques in which I have been trained, which include getting the parties to look past conflict and see each other as people,” she said.
“My intention wasn’t to confront the judge or the protesters but to give voice to the students so that they could stop shouting and engage in respectful dialogue.” She added later, “Free speech, academic freedom and work to advance diversity, equity and inclusion must coexist in a diverse, democratic society.”
That mendacious excuse was worthy of a politician, and I wonder how those students will act if they appear in his courtroom.
The president and the school dean both wrote apologies noting that “staff members who should have enforced university policies failed to do so, and instead intervened in inappropriate ways.” After blowback from some students and staffers over her statement (showing again their true nature), the dean offered a lengthy letter reiterating her stance. At least in this case the adults in charge there acted like adults and apologized, unlike at so many institutions.
The list of institutions allowing, if not encouraging, mob behavior is a long one, including all the “best” places. They pretend they support free speech and inquiry, but are better at deliberately failing to. It will be interesting to see whether Stanford’s administration will honor their commitment to their purported values and actually enforce courtesy the next time.
A few expulsions should strengthen the policy, but considering Stanford’s prior behavior it seems dubious.
Two years ago students there demanded a professor be fired because they misunderstood a Chinese word, which sounded to them like the English N-word.
In that case, the gutless administrators acquiesced. Since Stanford now has the Newspeak “Stanford Guide of Acceptable Words,” part of its “Elimination of Harmful Language Initiative,” even a misunderstood foreign word will not be permitted. The next step will be to announce to foreign language speakers their misunderstood words could cause pain and hurt to any milquetoast’s sensitive constitution and if speaking so they will be dragged off by their feet.
Thomas A. Modesto,
Danville