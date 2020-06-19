I believe the Selinsgrove Area School District should be concerned with what is happening in their schools while school is in session, as opposed to looking into what disciplinary action can be taken upon students who made a video in their homes.
The Department of Education’s position is that officials would have to determine that students out of school conduct created a dramatic disruption in school to take any action on these students. No disruption in school as they are not in school, and haven’t been, and won’t be for months. So there is the answer.
I believe all school districts could be making haste to reopen the schools and get students back to the classrooms to learn, and then they wouldn’t be home making distasteful videos. Kids are bored, kids need school, teachers, not parents at home trying to manage everything else, and teach.
I did not see the video in question. But I do believe that James Best is correct, it is easy to support freedom of speech when we like what is being said.
However, that isn’t how the First Amendment reads. Free speech is just that, whether we like what is being said or not.
Shelly Paul,
Northumberland