On one of the proposed state amendments on the primary ballot, Article 1 reads as follows in layman’s language as stated by the state attorney’s office: “This equal right to be free from racial or ethnic discrimination will exist independent from any such rights under the U.S. Constitution or corresponding federal law. The amendment is limited that it creates a right only in the PA law.”
Independent from any such right under the U.S. Constitution or corresponding federal law, takes our freedom away from us under the Constitution. I encourage voters to vote ‘no’ on the proposed amendment Article I if you cherish your freedom and rights.
John Benick,
Trevorton