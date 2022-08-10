Freedom Court, where five U.S. military veterans now live in modern apartments built upon a lot that once served as a community garden to raise food during World War II, is a model for future housing projects that can benefit low-income residents.
Rick Vilello, the deputy secretary of the state Department of Community Affairs and Development (DECD) traveled to Mount Carmel on Monday to tour Freedom Court, a $1.01 million low-income housing project designed for older military veterans.
“It’s first-class all the way,” Vilello said during his visit. “We often send people here to see some of the projects so other areas can learn from what they’re doing.”
The Housing Authority of Northumberland County completed the project in April 2020 with $750,000 in federal funding administered through DCED’s HOME Investment Partnerships Program and $33,640 in funding through Northumberland County’s Community Development Block Grant program.
Each of the five garden-style apartments features a full kitchen, dining/living room combination, bath and bedroom, front porch and additional parking.
The entire housing project was an effort to benefit military veterans, modeled after Phoenix Court in Atlas. Now this Northumberland County project serves as a model for other similar efforts across the state.
Funding for the state’s HOME Investments Partnerships comes from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) through the annual entitlement appropriation process.
The funds can be used for new construction or rehabilitation of housing units for affordable rental or home ownership opportunities, rehabilitation of owner-occupied dwelling units, assistance to first-time homebuyers or leverage for community housing development organizations working on rental or home ownership efforts.
All eligible users must specifically benefit low- and moderate-income households.
Terms of the program result in a local, state and federal partnership because all projects must include a 25 percent local match of funds derived from non-federal sources, including cash contributions, value of donated property, government forbearance of fees or the value of on-site infrastructure improvements, among others.
At the end of the process, these housing projects benefit people who need and deserve them. At Freedom Court, that includes three U.S. Army veterans and two U.S. Air Force veterans, including Joseph Bobber, 86, who served in the 82nd Airborne in the U.S. Army from 1958 to 1962.
