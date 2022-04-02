At the height of the Cold War, Nikita Khrushchev at a 1956 UN meeting said “Whether you like it or not, history is on our side. We will bury you. Your children will live under communism.” Later some analysts interpreted this as “We will bury you from within.” Some 66 years later, socialism has found its way into every facet of our society. Into our schools and universities, our media, our courts and finally into our government changing society’s perception of socialism and communism.
We now are governed by the Democratic socialists, namely the Democratic Party and its leader, President Joe Biden. For many, their aim is to break this country; our history, our culture, our traditions and our economy all under the protection of our Constitution.
I wrote in a previous article that elections have consequences. So I wonder, how do you Democratic voters feel now? With gas prices more than $4 a gallon, with rampant inflation, crime in the streets, a border letting in thousands of illegal immigrants, drugs that are killing thousands of Americans and people infected with COVID-19.
A $31 trillion national debt that will probably wipe out Social Security for future generations, small businesses are closing by the hundreds, a compromised military force unable to protect the nation from conventional or nuclear war.
How do you all feel or — was your life a lot better a few years back? You let yourselves be hoodwinked by the news media spewing out propaganda for the last six years and still continues today. It’s ironic when watching the news media report on Putin’s speeches (propaganda) to his people about the nature of the Ukraine war — to get rid of the Nazis he says. We all know that none of that is true — yet you let yourselves be dubbed by the same type of corrupt news media.
Make no mistake, all the events happening in this country are by design. There is no race war. It was concocted by the Democratic Party, backed by the corrupt news media to divide the people. Same with the defund the police policies of the Democratic Party. What sane person would propose such a policy? Why would liberal DAs turn out hardened criminals into the streets without bail?
The results are the same as when the burnings and demonstrations took place in the summer of 2020. Their aim is to create constant chaos in the streets.
How do you feel when the DOJ spies on and labels moms and dads that go to school board meetings “terrorists?” Do we really still have freedom of speech? The killing of the oil and gas industry (our energy independence) and the rampant spending by the Democrats are all designed to destroy our country both morally and economically. They want to make a new America. What — like China, North Korea, Cuba, Venezuela or maybe Russia? Is this what you want for your children to live under socialism or communism?
There is great danger when the people are constantly lied to. If you tell the same story long enough, people will believe it. When people vote blindly, bad things can and will happen. With the elections that are coming up soon I hope that when you watch the news you will watch both sides of the story and make up your own minds. Khrushchev’s words ring out. We are destroying us from within. We are headed to become a socialist country and with that we destroy our freedoms. If there is anything the American people can learn from the Ukraine war — freedom is not free.
Stan Shingara is a veteran who lives in Elysburg.