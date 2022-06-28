You’re in a building that’s on fire. In one room is a suitcase full of 100 fertilized embryos, each one with the full potential to become a child. In the other is a 4-year old. You only have time to save one.
There’s a right choice here and everyone knows it.
The right to freedom of religion means no one can oppress you for following your religion. It doesn’t mean you have the freedom to impose your religious beliefs on others, no matter how sincerely you hold them.
If you’re truly pro life and want to stop abortions then support free contraceptives to those who want them. Support a more robust foster care and adoption system. Support public education and teachers. Ditch abstinence only education and give comprehensive sex ed classes. Support living wages so people can afford to give children the lives and security they deserve.
All banning abortions will do is get women killed.
Zachary Lentz,
Selinsgrove