A few local folks and the Susquehanna Valley Ethical Society (SVES) have decided that freedom of speech and freedom to worship cannot be tolerated if you are sharing your faith.
Unfortunately, Ms. Melanie Russell was prevented from holding a public seminar, The Hoax of Dispensationalism, due to threats to protest the event or phone calls made to persuade the venue to cancel the use of the location (by insinuating that hatred is promoted). This was an organized attack carried out by a few to prevent Christian dialogue.
By law, anyone should be able to responsibly exercise freedom of speech and freedom to worship and decide for themselves the value of the information.
Our community should be very concerned about the efforts of a few who jumped into action to shut down the seminar on June 1 and 2.
On the SVES website “agnostics, humanists, freethinkers, atheists, skeptics, deists, progressive theists of varies types” are welcome, but evidently not people of faith who want to dialogue.
These folks have decided for us what is good for us and “our beautiful Valley.”
I have attended one of Ms. Russell’s private Bible seminars. After 40 years of study, she presents a progression of scripture after scripture outlining the “end times” from a Christian’s viewpoint (one who worships a risen savior). Christians have been denied an opportunity.
Lona Sholly,
Dewart