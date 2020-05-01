Just about the first thing positive about COVID-19 virus, is news on April 24 noting Penn State University proposes and “tuition freeze.” What a novel idea.
For years I have been writing to presidential candidates to freeze inflation! Yes, I know, in a theoretical free nation (though we already have some international laws) you can’t freeze all prices.
What a president could do is say during my term, I and all of my cabinet will take a 10 percent (or 20 percent) reduction in pay so that inflation can be turned around!
It would ensure senior citizens and low-end workers are not lost in the dust! Whereas now, there are constantly more people forced into welfare, so that the filthy wealthy must keep their money! Seniors, low-end workers, minimum wage earners, please add your voice to mine. Call and write your legislator, governors, president, news source to let them know.
Ray Pfleegor,
Sunbury