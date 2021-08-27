The high school football season begins tonight in Pennsylvania with all of the pageantry that draws thousands of people to stadiums across the state for at least the next 10 Fridays.
The 2021 season kicks off amid growing concern of a spike in COVID cases. Valley school leaders said things should look pretty close to normal at kickoff. There are no mask mandates at stadiums, but the schools are recommending social distancing where possible.
There are 10 games involving local teams tonight, including games in Mifflinburg, Shamokin, Sunbury, Mount Carmel and Elysburg. Other schools like Danville, Selinsgrove, Lewisburg, Milton and Line Mountain are on the road.
The return of “normalcy” to high school football is much more than the games on the field that many — last year’s game tickets were mostly limited to families of players — miss: The bands, the cheerleaders, the return of alumni and the swapping of old stories.
It is easy to forget how much work has gone on behind the scenes over the past month or so, in preparation for the lights flipping on tonight. Bands have spent hundreds of hours in camps, memorizing songs and precise steps in what we expect to be dazzling pregame or halftime shows. Cheerleaders have perfected their chants and routines in expectation of regular-sized crowds who will be looking to them to ignite a spark when needed.
Others won’t have the spotlight on them, but their roles are just as important. Boosters will feed players before and after the game. Coaches, trainers and school officials who make sure the student-athletes are healthy and prepared. Officials who maintain a sense of fair play.
Getting from tonight to the end of the season will require the vigilance that we saw last year. One team — Warrior Run — has already been forced to cancel its season-opener tonight against Muncy because of COVID within the program. It was a tough blow for a team already forced to play all of its games on the road this season due to school and stadium construction, but the hope is the team can open its season next week.
Some of us will take our own personal precautions due to COVID, including wearing masks in the stadium, or even staying home and watching a live feed of the games that became so popular last year. That’s OK.
We missed high school football last year. We understand many games were played and everyone was grateful the kids got to play because for a long time there was uncertainty a season could be pulled off. But it was different. We want all the feels that Friday nights bring.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.