At 7 p.m. tonight, the lights go back on.
High school football returns across Pennsylvania this weekend, which means countless hours of hard work over weeks and months by cheerleaders, members of the marching bands, football players, coaches and numerous volunteers will have the first of 10 nights under the bright Friday night lights.
It’s an annual ritual that is tough to beat. The list of things in our region that draw crowds rivaling those seen at Harold L. Bolig Memorial Stadium in Selinsgrove, or Braves Stadium in Sunbury or Tiger Stadium near Elysburg is short.
These are community events, centers of activity that serve as celebrations of young people, weekly class reunions and conversation starters.
While those players pull jerseys over their shoulders have a shorter window to play than they think, it comes with the understanding that they represent more. In a lot of instances, their dads and grandfathers might have worn the same jersey, maybe even the same number.
The years change, the people change, the programs we pull for never do.
That’s what makes it special.
In Friday Night Lights, the book about the town of Odessa, Texas, and the Permian Panthers, Buzz Bissinger brought to life what a football program means to a town, both good and bad.
“Life really wouldn’t be worth livin’ if you didn’t have a high school football team to support,” a local realtor in Odessa said about the team.
While that feels extreme, it’s easy to get the point.
There is some added excitement in the area tonight for two communities as Milton and Warrior Run open new stadiums. Last fall, football players, bands and cheerleaders spent the entire season on the road, playing games in other teams’ home stadiums when the “hosts” were on the road.
For those wearing the black and orange of Milton, or the blue and grey of Warrior Run, running onto the field or blasting the trumpet in front of thousands of fans will mean a little more tonight.
It will be in their stadium in front of their friends and family.
The return of fall sports this weekend — girls tennis and golf are already underway with soccer, field hockey and cross country starting this weekend — also serves as reminder to be a considerate supporter of your team.
Leave the officials alone. Let the coaches coach and your kids be coached. Be a fan, a true supporter who lifts a community with spirit and energy.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Editor William Bowman.