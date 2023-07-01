Though we were unable to attend the annual Lewisburg Fourth of July parade, my family later watched a broadcast of the event on television.

While everyone who participated in the parade deserves thanks and praise, I wanted to extend a special word of gratitude to Mr. Stan Zellers of Lewisburg.

From what I saw of the parade, Mr. Zellers was the sole Civil War reenactor who marched in the parade. He did so while carrying the national colors.

There was a time when dozens of Civil War reenactors participated in this parade, including a Civil War band and soldiers mounted on horseback. I participated in the parade several times, either marching or riding in a carriage with the late James Getty or the recently departed Betty Cook.

Mr. Zellers is a dedicated friend of our history. He held the banner of the Union aloft for all to see at the Lewisburg parade. Thank you, good sir.

John Deppen,

Northumberland

