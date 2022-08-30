It wasn’t that long ago when more than a few Valley school districts started a new school year amid the shadow of work stoppages by their teachers’ unions. Now we have one district inking a new deal without much fanfare, a hope all Valley school boards, union representatives and taxpayers should have moving forward.
Less than a decade ago, a handful of local districts were struggling to agree to new deals, in some instances to replace previous contracts that had already expired.
It was before COVID. Before the recent economic downturn.
Even then, officials and the union in Lewisburg stayed out of the fray. They have done it again.
When Lewisburg wrapped up its latest teachers’ deal last week — nearly a year ahead of the end of the current contract — words that you don’t often hear regarding the negotiations were used. Words and phrases like “nice process,” “respectful,” and “open and honest.”
Teacher contracts are never easy. There are a lot of moving parts to them — step increases, education bumps — and both sides can dig in quickly. In addition, there is always the contentious back and forth regarding public bargaining.
While the discussions involve personnel and salaries, they also involve millions of dollars in taxpayer funds. Those footing the bill deserve to know what is going on, to an extent.
Starting salaries for teachers vary significantly across the Valley. According to the Pennsylvania State Education Association, three districts — Danville, Lewisburg and Milton — have starting salaries of more than $50,000, while two — Mount Carmel and Shamokin — start at less than $40,000. The rest lie somewhere in between, all fairly reasonable salaries often with tremendous personal benefits.
Lewisburg’s deal, which runs from July 1, 2023, through June 30, 2027, includes annual salary increases along with an agreement to review insurance plans annually.
“The past few contracts have been very friendly,” said school board member Jordan Fetzer. “We’ve gotten to the point we can be open and honest with each other. It’s never been nasty. It’s been a very nice process.”
That isn’t the case everywhere, but it is refreshing to see a deal get a fair deal worked out where the students’ aren’t dangled as pawns in dragged-out negotiations.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Editor William Bowman.