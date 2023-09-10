The culture shock of moving from Williamsport to the west end of Union County near Laurelton was a force to be reckoned with in my fourth-grade mind. Williamsport offered a vibrant downtown with three movie theaters and a lot of stores.
Most notable to me was Otto’s Book Store which is still the oldest single-owner bookstore in the United States. There were many other stores and places to eat and I loved the Village Tea Room (no longer there) which had the best homemade sticky buns I ever had. My older brother and I could take a bus downtown (for 10 cents) to see a movie (for 25 cents) and return home. Plus, our yards and the neighbors’ yards were big enough to play witch-in-the-cornfield, red rover, and hide and seek. It was a childhood dream neighborhood because there were about 15 kids in the neighborhood about the same age.
We moved to another neighborhood that featured a small canyon with cliffs to climb up and down. We could still ride our bicycles back to the old neighborhood.
Calamity arrived in the form of moving from Williamsport to the west end of Union County near Laurelton where my father got a new job as medical director at Laurelton Center.
It was a rough year for me. No neighborhood kids to play with plus we lived in a house right along Route 45 which was always busy with trucks and cars flying by and too dangerous for young kids on bicycles. Plus, there was a restaurant/gas station about a hundred yards from our house, but the nearest towns were Laurelton, Glen Iron, Hartleton and Millmont which offered no movie theaters or nice places to shop. Worst of all, our house was surrounded by woodlands and even worse, I was in a lot of fistfights at the local elementary school that year because I was from Williamsport and it was a challenge to see how good this new city kid could fight. I won about half of them and I later became friends with a lot of them.
I struggled initially with the local language because I was asked “howyewdoin” instead of “how are you doing?” Each day got better as I learned a new vocabulary which included the words “Hipperty-brindle” and “a-kitin” which both mean really fast. I also learned a lot of expletives from my new friends but it didn’t take long to realize that the expletives were very common and used all over the country.
I also found the forest and the mountains to be absolutely awe-inspiring with the many birds, plants, and especially Stony Run which ran right by our house. It was fun to wade in the creek and wander the woods and see chipmunks, squirrels, garter snakes and black snakes. I was told there were also rattlesnakes and copperheads, too, but I never came across them during all my walks in the woods and later in my teenage years climbing to the top of Stone Mountain that was about a half-mile away behind our house.
My city-kid lifestyle was making a big change in enjoying nature and the surrounding forests and mountains right there behind our house.
Onward to high school in Mifflinburg where I played football for four years and made many more friends, but we still lived in our Laurelton home where I was always wandering in the woods whenever I got the chance.
Finally, Dad retired and we moved to Mifflinburg and the beauty of small-town living where a variety of stores are available within easy walking or driving distance. However, I always felt a need to return to wandering in the woods or at least driving through the woods.
In my adult life, I’ve lived in Lewisburg, Mifflinburg, and now Selinsgrove, and the love I have for small-town life has convinced me I could never again live in a city because I need to have nature close to me, I also need to be close to people of all ages regardless of their accents. These are real people who just want to have the freedom to live their lives on their terms without the hustle and bustle of city life. Don’t get me wrong — I love going back to Williamsport to visit Otto’s and Mrs. Codger and I love going to the shopping malls in Harrisburg or Williamsport. But we always come home to small-town life where our backyard features many kinds of birds, plants and squirrels who appear every morning when they hear our back door opening which means “the peanuts are coming!” And the blue jays aren’t far behind!
This Old Codger and his wife are happily living in Selinsgrove where the Susquehanna River and the joys of nature appear in our backyard and the woods and mountains are a short drive away.
Bob Derr, The Old Codger, lives in Selinsgrove.