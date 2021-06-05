I read Joe Fischer’s article on the Shikellamy support staff “Say what you mean, and mean what you say” (May 20) and I must admit that he hit the nail on the head. I have previously disagreed with his opinions, but in this instance, I fully concur with his views of this situation and I support the action of these affected workers.
Although I do not have a dog in this fight, I am appalled at the treatment being given to these very important employees. They are the true front line in the education of children who are certainly being used as pawns by the school district administration to pacify their egotistical wishes.
Loyal employees who work hard with little reward other than personal satisfaction of their efforts should not be “fed to the wolves” in this fashion. Mismanagement was not their fault and they do not deserve to be the whipping post to solve a problem caused by someone else.
I would hope that the situation can be resolved satisfactorily without alienating these important members of the education process. Situations such as these have no business in the learning arena and are detrimental to the children of the district. Perhaps changes at the top of the heap would be more beneficial.
Mel Benjamin,
Mifflinburg