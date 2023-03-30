I was terribly disappointed to see the losing, divisive governor candidate pictured in front of a church sanctuary in the Faith and Reason section of today’s (March 26) paper. This column historically presents rational and affirming faith information to help readers better understand and live out diverse, yet faith-based, pro-social values. Contrary to this purpose, this portrayed individual has a disturbing history of rhetoric and beliefs which hurt women, people of color, people of non-heterosexual orientation, people of other differences, and our overall democracy (by supporting election lies and an insurrection). His election signs, contrary to law, continue to still permeate the landscape, even when he lost the election by a landslide. May he find forgiveness.
It is truly amazing how many people will cherry pick disconnected religious ideas to support their own agenda and/or fill their pocketbooks. Sometimes, well-meaning folks will destruct for a devious agenda such as our former representative comparing a corrupt, deceitful, and sociopathic leader to Jesus being crucified on the cross. The Good Book warns us about not being deceived by following sheep in wolves’ clothing, although it seem today’s wolves don’t even bother to dress up.
Fortunately, most people in this great country are rational, good-hearted, and see the big picture. The “Fruits of the Spirit” in the Christian tradition beautifully reflect what faith and reason are all about: Love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, faithfulness, gentleness, and self-control. God help us work harder to live out these values and discern which leaders embody this Spirit.
Ron Bonner,
Winfield