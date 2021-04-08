This is in response to Clair Moyer’s letter (March 28). There are points in your letter we agree upon. I too, “believe in God and that truth is paramount.” My eyes are also “open to double standards at work in our politics.” I also want political leaders “to run the country to make things stronger for America and better for Americans.”
I also totally reject “wasting taxpayer’s money.” I love that God greatly blessed America and that we need to do “everything we can to protect it.” I too know we need “to spread the truth in whatever way I/we can” and yes some of “what is happening in our country is wrong” and finally I also want to “do my best to tell the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth so help me God.”
So, why do I always feel frustrated and deflated each time I read your letters? Well, the overall tone of your letters are often angry, aggressive and accusatory. Some of your words: farce, cancel culture, destroy, stop at nothing, unethical, dishonest, blame, recite leftist rhetoric, deep state, attacked, the mob, fabricating one lie after another, hatred agenda. One could very easily say you, yourself, recite rightist rhetoric, and frequently.
The word of God tells us what the fruits of the Holy Spirit are: Love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness and self-control. Sorry, your letters don’t sound like this, neither does our past president, nor do most Republican members of the Senate.
Sharon Jeffers,
Mifflinburg