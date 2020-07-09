There is and was a lot to like about the Payroll Protection Program. There is also plenty to be skeptical about as the federal government begins to release limited information about the program designed to help small businesses during the unprecedented economic downturn of the last four months.
The good news: Nationally more than $520 billion in loans for mostly small businesses and non-profits with fewer than 500 employees were handed out by the federal government. Another $130 billion is still waiting to be allocated.
Despite some initial missteps at rollout, it seems like the program has settled in. “The PPP is an indisputable success for small businesses, especially to the communities in which these employers serve as the main job creators,” said Small Business Administrator Jovita Carranza. “Data show that small businesses of all types and across all industries benefited from this unprecedented program, and last week’s jobs numbers reinforce that PPP is keeping employees on payroll and sustaining millions of small businesses.”
Locally, 1,793 businesses will receive at least $131 million from the loan program according to the U.S. Treasury Department’s database released Monday.
Those are all good things.
The bad news, we are learning as more and more digest the lists, is that there are some serious issues with the program.
A program quickly put together and rolled out just as fast was ripe for some misuse or misallocation.
The Associated Press reports that Boddie-Noell Enterprises, which owns 346 Hardees restaurant, got a loan between $5 and $10 million. The company has more than 10,000 employees. A Texas-based owner of more than 750 Wendy’s, Taco Bell and Pizza Hut franchises, received between $15 million and $30 million.
You can argue the “small business” component of those loans — in the end, they saved jobs — but a lack of transparency in the data release is troubling and disappointing.
There just isn’t enough information available when it comes to businesses that received loans. The Treasury Department released two lists, one of businesses receiving $150,000 or more, and businesses receiving less than $150,000.
Businesses that received the larger loans are named, but the amount of the loans is not specified, just a range. In some cases, it’s from $150,000 to $350,000; in others, it’s from $5 to $10 million.
In the larger list of businesses receiving less than $150,000, the loan amount is given — down to the penny in some cases — but the names of the businesses have not been publicly released.
These are public, taxpayer dollars. A proper accounting, of who, where, how much, and inevitably, how the money was spent, must be available for everyone to see.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.