Two candidates — one Republican and one Democrat — will be selected by their political parties this week to compete in a special election on May 16 to fill the remaining term of former state Rep. Lynda Schlegel Culver, who was recently elected to, and has moved over to the state Senate.
Although one of these two party-selected candidates will be elected to the 108th state House seat on primary day, and serve through the end of 2024, it’s important for voters in that district to know that the full campaign and race for the next full term in the 108th (2025 through 2027) will extend through the primary and general elections in 2024.
For now, the party-selected candidates will campaign over the next seven weeks for the opportunity to serve the 108th District from the middle of May through the end of 2024.
But this limited and abbreviated campaign will not give voters an opportunity to evaluate and choose from a full field of candidates who may be interested in serving the district’s residents in the years ahead.
That opportunity will occur next year when candidates will campaign for months before voters — not a committee — will select their party’s nominee in the May 2024 primary election, and a winner in the November 2024 general election.
The configuration of the 108th District was modified, effective Dec. 1, 2022, based on population data collected during the 2000 U.S. census.
The district now includes all of Montour County and the portion of Northumberland County that includes Sunbury, McEwensville, Milton, Northumberland, Riverside, Snydertown, Turbotville, Watsontown and the townships of Delaware, East Chillisquaque, Lewis, Point, Rockefeller, Rush, Turbot, Upper Augusta and West Chillisquaque.
Republican party leaders have announced that they will meet tonight in Sunbury to choose their nominee for the May 19 special election.
Nine GOP candidates are seeking the party’s endorsement. They are: Joe Moralez, Tom Webb, Mike Stender, Andrew Ramos and Gary Truckenmiller, all residents of Northumberland County, and Montour County residents Steve Brosious, Michael Jardim, David Ackley and Edward Rothermel. A field of four Democratic candidates, including Montour County Commissioner Trevor Finn, Montour County Democratic Chairperson Amber Neidig, Jason Radel and John Cooper — the latter two are from Northumberland County — will be paired down this week as well.
Regardless of what happens in the special election for the remaining term, we hope all candidates from any political party interested in serving the 108th state House district in years ahead will enter the full race for the next full term during the 2024 campaign and election season.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Digital Editor Dave Hilliard.