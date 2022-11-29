Inside one of the many historic, robust buildings that form the center of Milton’s downtown business district, some space has been prepared for projects that will stir imaginations, boost creativity and expand knowledge.
The Central Pennsylvania Maker Space Academy officially opened at 7 Broadway St. on Saturday, Nov. 26.
Inspired by STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and math) the maker space offers a place in which people with shared interests can gather to work on projects while sharing ideas, equipment and knowledge.
Program director Becka Warfel said the idea for creating this space in Milton has been germinating for three years, but the pandemic temporarily put plans on hold over the past two years.
“There was a lot of planning involved,” she said. “And a lot of training. We had some hired teams helping with the training in technology and in the arts.”
The Maker Space Academy will be a welcoming space. Membership is free and open to adolescents and adults as well as students and entrepreneurs.
“The only reason we have memberships is so that we can keep track of the interest in different types of crafts we offer,” Warfel explained.
Within the space is a variety of equipment including 3D printers, laser cutters, computer numerical control (CNC) routers, soldering irons and sewing machines, all available for the use of members.
The goal is simple and inspiring — boost the community by bringing people together to make things.
Warfel’s expertise is in art and design as well as crafting, and she will be developing programs in those areas.
The Maker Space Academy is funded by the the state Department of Community and Economic Development along with local contributions from the Degenstein Foundation, PPL Foundation and Conagra Brands, among others.The hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays and from noon to 6 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
We can’t wait to see some of the projects that will emerge from that grand old building in the heart of Milton’s downtown business district.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Digital Editor Dave Hilliard.