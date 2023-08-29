The Armed Forces of the United States are in decline and our national security is in extreme peril.
Reenlistments are declining, even with offering cash bonuses to re-up. New enlistments are dangerously low.
Something can be done to have a strong, fully manned military but it will take a bold change so that the military can be brought to levels that will provide our country with relative protection and security.
Our military is an All-Volunteer Force (AVF). This began July 1, 1973, when the draft (Selective Service System) had ended.
Currently, only 23% of 17-24 year olds would meet the requirements for enlistment due to disqualifications for obesity, poor physical fitness, criminal history and drug abuse. Put another way, of the 34 million males in that age group, 23 million would not be eligible for military service, even if they wanted to enlist!
There is also a lack of patriotism and a glut of employment opportunities for these males.
A new recruit would start with a pay of $12.50 an hour based on a 40-hour work week ($25,788 yearly pay). An 18-year-old can find employment at a much higher rate, and they won’t need to leave their familiar home area or go through the discipline of boot camp and military life. And a 40-hour work week in the military is rare, very rare!
It’s time for the administration to consider a salary for a new recruit of $50,000 a year. Why not? Since Russia invaded Ukraine, the United States has sent $43 billion in aid to Ukraine. A few years ago, this administration abandoned $85 billion dollars in military equipment in Afghanistan and left it there for the use of the Taliban. Currently, the United States provides $3.3 billion dollars in military aid to Israel, every year. They will receive this aid for 10 years. (Foreign policy experts have criticized this aid to Israel as they are currently wealthy enough to fund themselves). Egypt receives $1.3 billion in military aid.
My point is, if the administration can find the billions to fund these items, why can’t it find the money to pay our military personnel a wage that will give them an incentive to enlist and to reenlist? President Biden declared “We’re giving more than a billion dollars in direct assistance to Ukraine. And we’ll continue to aid the Ukrainian people as they defend their country.” That’s nice Joe, but how about funding our military so our country is defended!
Joseph F. Rebar,
Shamokin