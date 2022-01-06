The American Rescue Plan Act and the Consolidated Appropriations Act, both adopted by Congress last year, fortunately are providing funding to help low-income residents with two of their most basic home health needs.
A total of $43.2 million has been appropriated to Pennsylvania to establish the Low Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP), a temporary effort to help income-eligible residents maintain access to drinking water and wastewater services. The application process was launched on Tuesday.
“Access to clean drinking water and wastewater services that keep our homes safe are important to our daily lives and a family’s ongoing health and well being,” said Meg Snead, the acting secretary of the state Department of Human Services. “I encourage all Pennsylvanians who are at risk of losing these essential services to apply as soon as possible.”
The program is available for individuals and families who have past-due water bills, had their service terminated or received a notice indicating that their service will be terminated in the next 60 days. Households can receive the LIHWAP grants for both drinking water and for wastewater services. The funding is issued directly to the utility providers in support of families who meet income requirements.
Under the program’s eligibility guidelines, maximum annual incomes range from $19,320 for one person to $53,370 for a household of six people. The maximum annual income for a family of four is $39,750.
State officials note that participation in other utility assistance programs, such as the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) or the Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP), does not prevent a family from receiving assistance through the new LIHWAP program, as long as household meets the income eligibility guidelines.
Recent federal spending programs, developed as a recovery response to the devastating effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, have received their share of criticism, but it’s difficult for anyone to argue that support for families who need help paying for essential household services is a waste of taxpayers’ money.
Applications for assistance through the LIHWAP, LIHEAP and ERAP programs, which can offer health care, food and cash assistance to eligible residents, can be submitted online at: compass.state.pa.us.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Digital Editor Dave Hilliard.