Agree or disagree with state Rep. Aaron Bernstine about what he said about Joe Paterno and his legacy at Penn State, we should all be able to agree that tying state funding to the university disclosure of the location and condition of the Paterno statue removed in the wake of the Jerry Sandusky sex abuse scandal is ridiculous.
Bernstine, who represents three western Pennsylvania counties wrote that he was introducing an amendment to Senate Bill 1283 pushing Penn State for the information. The amendment, he said, ties Penn State’s funding to the information.
Penn State, according to its budget, received $338.98 million from state appropriations during the 2021-22 fiscal year. That money is divided up among several outlets, including $242.1 million for the university’s general support, $54.96 million for its Agricultural Research and Extension, $26.7 million for the Pennsylvania College of Technology in Williamsport, and a $15.2 million for its College of Medicine.
Outgoing PSU president Eric Barron called the importance of state funding “immense,” saying the funding helps Penn State “provide a lower in-state tuition rate that benefits thousands of Pennsylvania students and their families, to the programs, resources and know-how offered by Penn State Extension, to access to top-quality care through Penn State Health, the impact of our appropriations can be felt in every community across Pennsylvania.”
The Paterno statue sat on the eastern side of Beaver Stadium for years. It was removed nearly a decade ago — July 22, 2012 — six months after Paterno’s death and just days after Sandusky was convicted of dozens of sexual abuse crimes
At the time, university officials said removing the statue to a secure location was the best option because it had become a “source of division and obstacle to healing.”
“The statue symbolized Coach Paterno’s many outstanding contributions to Penn State on and off the gridiron,” said Bernstine (R-Butler/Beaver/Lawrence). “His legacy should remain alive for people to view and reflect. Removing the statue does not serve the victims of Sandusky’s horrible crimes. The university is sending a mixed message by treating Paterno as a hero at the campus library where a plaque is displayed due to the millions of dollars he donated, but a villain at the stadium where he coached the Nittany Lions to two national collegiate championships and five undefeated seasons.”
Many Pennsylvanians want that information if for no other reason than to satisfy curiosity. Tying state funding to it feels like an obtuse power play at a time when the state has real issues, from public school funding to allocating tens of millions of dollars in COVID relief money while managing the state’s rainy day balance.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Editor William Bowman.