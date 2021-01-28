Since the COVID-19 pandemic hit, there has been a huge increase in cyber charter school enrollment across the country, including in Pennsylvania where cyber charter school enrollment is up by 63% to 62,000 students as of Oct. 1, 2020. Locally in the Shamokin Area School District cyber enrollment is up 17%.
This trend should have Pennsylvania parents and taxpayers, including those in the Shamokin Area, extremely concerned about the financial implications this enrollment increase will have on school districts.
To put this impact into numbers, school districts can expect as much as a $350 million dollar increase in their cyber charter tuition bills this year alone, due to the pandemic-generated cyber charter school enrollment increases.
It’s important to keep in mind that this massive sum is only part of the $475 million overall cyber charter school tuition increase this school year that school districts are facing in addition to navigating through a global pandemic.
The $475 million increase in cyber charter school tuition this school year effectively nullifies the majority of the federal funds public schools received under the CARES Act.
This means most of those funds will not have their intended impact — to aid our public schools in a time of crisis.
Moreover, the Act 1 index rate will not allow an increase in property taxes to cover the gap in increased cyber charter school payments, leaving hopelessly unbalanced budgets.
The impact on the SASD budget is immense. We received $834,272 in CARES Act money and will spend $2.1 million in cyber school tuition, $300,000 more than was budgeted due to the unknown increase in enrollment.
Combined with a $250,000 loss in tax revenue in the past year, this will leave a huge deficit in our budget.
While we used our CARES Act monies to purchase computers, put protocols into place and purchase products to keep our students and staff safe while providing an option of in person learning, cyber charter schools were able to use their monies to purchase cell phones and Target gift cards.
But the financial implications to our school districts is only one concern. The dismal academic performance of Pennsylvania’s cyber charter schools is the other. Cyber charter school proficiency rates on the most recent state assessments were on average more than 24% lower; and 4-year graduation rates were more than 33% lower than traditional public schools. As a result of this performance, every cyber charter school currently operating has been identified by the Department of Education as needing support and improvement.
Pennsylvania’s cyber charter school law is undeniably outdated, ineffective, and damaging to our school districts. Financially, comprehensive cyber charter school reform is essential.
We know that the current cyber charter funding mechanism forces school districts to overpay cyber charter schools and overpay for cyber charter special education costs by hundreds of millions of dollars each school year. Until there is a change to the underlying policy, school districts and taxpayers will continue to ultimately foot the bill no matter how you slice it.
Pennsylvania cyber charter schools are disproportionately funded at the expense of school districts. Simply put, Pennsylvania policymakers need to drop the politics and put kids first.
Level the playing field for public schools by reforming the cyber charter school law’s antiquated provisions related to cyber charter authorizing and funding.
This commentary was written by members of the Shamokin Area School Board and school administrators. Shamokin Area School Board: Brian Persing, Melissa Hovenstine, Erik Anderson, Laura Scandle, Jeff Kashner, Ed Griffiths, Charlie Shuey, Rosalie Smoogen, Bernie Sosnoskie. Superintendent: Chris Venna, Business Manager: Karen Colangelo.