The federal government has wisely provided funding in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act to help local airports survive the virus outbreak, which is wreaking havoc across the nation.
U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa., announced last week that the Penn Valley Airport in Selinsgrove will receive a $69,000 grant. The Northumberland County Airport, near Elysburg, and the Bloomsburg Municipal Airport will each receive $30,000, and the Williamsport Regional Airport, which provided passenger service to Philadelphia before the stay-at-home orders prompted by the coronavirus took effect, will receive a $17.9 million grant.
These local airports are among 2,900 smaller facilities across the nation that — as the Federal Aviation Administration notes — provide valuable services and potential life-saving capabilities, including medical flights, emergency response, aerial firefighting support, disaster relief, search and rescue.
Private pilots, some of our friends and neighbors, also volunteer as “angels,” offering to transport patients to and from life-saving medical treatments or transporting human organs for transplant procedures.
“Pennsylvania airports provide an essential service to travelers and stimulate our local economies,” Casey said in announcing the CARES grants. “With a steep decline in travel and revenue due to the COVID-19 pandemic, our airports need help to continue operations and save employees’ jobs. I was proud to advocate for our commonwealth’s airports to receive funding from the CARES Act, and I am pleased that the FAA plans to implement a streamlined grant process to expedite this funding for critical airport needs. I will continue to work to ensure that our workers and our airports receive the resources they need to manage through this pandemic.”
Across Pennsylvania, a total of 63 airports will receive a combined $239 million in funding through the CARES Act and the nationwide allocation totals $10 billion.
Looking at the importance of local airports from a 10,000-foot view, these allocations in the midst of crisis are a solid investment. Airports are a critical component of our emergency response capabilities and support the economic vitality of the entire region. We will need the resources they provide as we emerge from the crippling coronavirus pandemic and begin to reopen the economy.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Digital Editor Dave Hilliard.