Four Valley projects got a combined $4.5 million boost in state funding this week as state lawmakers secured money that may have long-term impact on businesses and job creation.
State Sen. John Gordner and Reps. Lynda Schlegel Culver and David Rowe announced grants Monday in Northumberland and Union counties. The grants include $2 million for site work at the former Celotex plant in Sunbury, $1 million for Albright Care Services and $500,000 for Evangelical Community Hospital in Union County, and $1 million for a new propane distribution exchange in Point Township which is expected to bring 40 jobs to the area.
The funding was made available through a grant program — the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program — that is administered by the Office of the Budget to help “regional economic, cultural, civic, recreational, and historical improvement projects.”
In the end, lawmakers are picking winners; these types of projects don’t fit under other state programs, officials said. The Valley is fortunate that four significant projects have received funding.
Each project seems worthy. When doling out taxpayer dollars, projects with the potential for significant community impact are vital.
The Celotex property has the largest potential but is the farthest from reality. Significant progress has already been made on the Button Holdings and Energy partnership with North Shore Railroad in Point Township. The $1 million to Albright Care Services will help fill a void for seniors, creating a location for an “all-inclusive package of medical and supportive services” from the facility’s existing care center. Evangelical is getting $500,000 to replace a water chiller with a larger, automatic system that will function in an extended power outage.
We agree with Gordner, who said Monday the work at the Celotex site can be a “major boost to the local economy, by providing a prime location for businesses to come in and establish a presence in the community.”
It would be nice to see it become a gateway to the city many have envisioned for years. This funding is a start.