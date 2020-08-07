In the last four years, we have read letter after letter disparaging our president. He is our Commander in Chief and deserves the respect of the office.
Some of you use big fancy words so the reader knows how smart you are, but the fact remains, you are all Democrats who just were not happy with the election. He did so much for our country — more by far than previous presidents. He came into office and turned this country around.
Also, the letters from those with military service who can put him down, I guess they missed the part about how depleted our military became under the previous president, and how well it is doing now.
It doesn’t matter what President Trump does or doesn’t do, you people find fault with it. So, there must be a bit of jealousy on the Democratic side. You have found fault with him since before he was even elected.
Now we Americans have the choice to keep the America we love or descend into the hell of the major Democratic run-cities of the country. They talk of socialism but look around at the socialist run countries of the world such as Venezuela, Cuba. Their people are starving, they have very little rights, and most are failing economically.
Politics be damned, this is about the future of our country.
Lee and Barb Leiby,
Sunbury