At the last Danville school board meeting a fellow board member said several things that need to be responded to. I did not respond then because I needed time to think about a thoughtful and respectful response. I believe the statements were a mischaracterization of the opportunity that the changes in the school district present.
As school board members our job is to hold administrators accountable. Under the current administration we have too many students failing to make graduation requirements, our fourth-grade PSSAs have only 40% of students receiving satisfactory scores, there are overall diminished achievement scores, there are large-scale curricular changes without adequate planning, and we have a $2 million budget deficit with the only suggested solution being to raise taxes. Now we are in a position where these very administrators, who have created those problems, are leaving the district.
Despite the challenges presented by all the turnover, I am boundlessly optimistic. These changes in the district are not a bad thing, as many of these problems are self-inflicted. This is a golden opportunity to change the direction the district is going and reemerge with a renewed administrative culture committed to academics and student success. It is a time to bring administrators that believe in this district and want to stay for the long term. It is a time to bring in people who understand what is unique and special about Danville and the local community and understand how great this district can be, not ones just satisfied with getting by.
They should see the amazing teachers and lead them with vision and transparency. They should see the potential of our best students and lift up the struggling students. The district is primed to be one of the best districts in the state. This will require us to make some hard changes and look to the future with a new vision. I see nothing but a better future for Danville.
Sandy Green,
Director, Danville School Board