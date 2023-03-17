College campuses are shown in movies as a place where students are able to flourish and break away from their parents and become independent. And in order for those students to flourish, the campus has to provide a level of comfort and support that make it possible. One of the most important factors that play into a student’s health and well-being is food options.
Having a nutritious diet plays into more than feeding one’s hunger. It affects mood, health, and energy levels as well. At my university, Susquehanna University, hundreds of other students and I believe that there could be some sort of improvement made to the dining options at our school.
Besides fruit and premade salads given as sides, there are no healthy food options as main course meals. Instead of listing examples, I will provide an idea that I believe could be useful. I think that putting a small kitchen in each building on campus would be beneficial for students’ food health.
They would be able to make their own food if they choose, and it will accommodate to dietary needs.
Thus, I believe that this addition to each building, if it doesn’t already have it, would benefit everyone on campus.
The ability to cook for oneself will not only allow dietary needs to be met but also for a stronger sense of individualism. As college students, we have to learn to cook for ourselves at some point.
Jessica Christensen,
Susquehanna University