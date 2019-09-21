Outdoor experts have serious concerns about chronic wasting disease (CWD) in Pennsylvania and its long-term impact on the deer herd across the commonwealth. We would be wise to listen to them when it comes to the disease that has impacted at least 250 deer since 2012 and how they would manage the problem moving forward.
Symptoms in animals suffering from CWD can include drastic weight loss, stumbling and loss of bodily functions, and other neurological issues. It is also contagious, which is why Pennsylvania Game Commission officials are trying to be as proactive as possible. They want to stay ahead of the disease before it becomes an epidemic among the estimated 1.5 million deer in the state.
Game Commission Executive Director Bryan Burhans was very blunt about the spread of the disorder, calling it an “ecological disaster unfolding before our eyes. We can’t eradicate it, but we can manage it.”
Deer spread the disease through animal-to-animal contact. Some can be infected by simply walking and feeding in the same location as an infected animal has been on, officials said. Once a deer is infected, the disease is fatal, though it could take two years for symptoms to develop.
Projections from the Commission showing that number exploding to 30 percent in the next 20 years if steps are not taken now.
In the hardest-hit part of the state — Blair, Bedford and Fulton counties — about 5 percent of deer are infected with the disease, according to Game Commission data. Without getting the situation under control, the infection rate could hit 30 percent in the next two decades, according to the Game Commission.
The Game Commission is considering several ways to get hunters to harvest enough deer: Granting hunters the opportunity to hunt more antlerless deer near areas where diseased animals have been found; expanding the deer season; removing restrictions on deer antler size; increasing the number of permits for antlerless deer hunting. According to the Game Commission, if those efforts don’t work, state officials could bring in snipers for “targeted removal” of deer.
And that is where the outsiders will undoubtedly raise objections. Snipers? In our woods? The practice has been a success in other states and if it comes to that, an efficient, safe and humane program should be implemented to ensure the long term viability of the state’s official mammal.
“Chronic Wasting Disease is a very real threat to deer and our deer hunting traditions,” said Nick Pinizzotto, president and CEO of the National Deer Alliance, a hunters’ group. “It’s an issue that nobody wants to deal with, but the ‘do nothing’ alternative would only serve to satisfy the desires of a few at the expense of the masses that care about the deer and their impact on all wildlife conservation and the economy.”
Pay attention to what is happening over the next few months. Don’t voice outrage early next year if game officials take that step. It isn’t something they would do lightly.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher and top newsroom executives. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.