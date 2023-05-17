As we note in our continuing CNHI special report “Affordable Housing” this week, a staggering lack of affordable housing is combined with rent and home loan interest rates to create an affordable housing crisis across the nation.
These economic circumstances can be especially difficult for senior citizens and those who are disabled, so we trust that state lawmakers will pay close attention to Gov. Josh Shapiro’s budget proposal to raise property tax and rent rebates for those who qualify.
The governor’s budget proposal raises the maximum rebate for senior citizens ages 65 and older, widows and widowers ages 50 and older and people with disabilities from $650 to $1,000 per year. It also increases the income cap for eligible renters and homeowners to $45,000 a year and ties that cap to increases in the cost of living.
If the plan is implemented, nearly 175,000 more citizens will qualify for the program and many of the 400,000 recipients who currently qualify will see their rebates nearly double, Shapiro said.
“The property tax, rent rebate program is a lifeline for many Pennsylvanians, especially seniors who live on fixed incomes,” the governor said during a recent visit to a senior center in Cumberland County. “My budget puts money back in their pockets by updating this critically important rebate for the first time in 17 years.”
The final agreement on this program will be decided during budget negotiations between the General Assembly and the Shapiro administration over the next month. The deadline for passing the next state budget is June 30.
State Sen. Lynda Schlegel Culver, R-27, who represents Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, and Columbia counties, said the expansion of this program is “an issue my district cannot stop talking about.”
In an interview with Spotlight PA, she noted that Republicans have raised concerns about whether the cost of an expansion could jeopardize funding for broader property tax relief for all taxpayers.
About half of the money for the rebate program comes from state lottery proceeds and the other half is pulled from gaming revenues. Those revenue sources also pay for other property tax relief programs available to homeowners, regardless of income.
The Shapiro administration contends that the rise of online gambling and steady increases in gaming revenues in recent years will provide enough money to pay for both tax relief programs. It will be important for lawmakers to keep struggling taxpayers in mind as they review all of the angles over the next few weeks.
Meanwhile, a June 30 deadline looms for all who would like to apply for this year’s property tax and rent rebate program. For more information, see the “Rebates” link online at: myPATH.pa.gov or request a paper application online at: revenue.pa.gov/PTRR.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Digital Editor Dave Hilliard.