Some 60-plus days ago Russia entered Ukraine and gas prices went wild. President Biden laid fault on Trump and Russia, however in his first days of office he stopped the Keystone pipeline and new gas/oil permits.
Our governor and the president stated that they would consider relief to the consumers by reducing or eliminating taxes on gasoline for a period of time or some type of financial assistance. Nothing happened, and to add insult President Biden still retains blame for the high cost on Trump. Meanwhile we are paying outrageous pump prices with no end in sight. Thank you, politicians.
Other issue is gun control. Blame should be on our Justice system and political ambitions. Background checks mean nothing if the courts and law enforcement refuse to take action. I have no problem with background checks, but we need to address those who have mental issues and stop them from ownership, not punish the law abiding citizens.
Ralph T. Hess Jr.,
New Columbia