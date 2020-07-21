In the midst of all our current economic and health problems, Gov. Tom Wolf is expected to sign a $677 million tax credit bill for the fracking gas-related industry to promote related chemical production sent to him by state legislators.
I will not debate the fracking biz. I question why they need taxpayer assistance. If they are not competent as businesses to operate in the free market, we should not have given them taxpayer dollars.
The leader of the Senate, Mike Turzai, abruptly left his position for a “job” in the gas industry, as legal chief counsel. Other senators and representatives supported this law.
Maybe some good jobs are waiting for them. Certainly campaign contributions. Something is rotten in Denmark, as Shakespeare once said.
Joseph Brzostowski,
Milton