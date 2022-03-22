Response to Ken Young’s letter “Increase in gas prices” (March 11).
Biden says gas prices are a result of Ukraine Russian War. Everyone knows it is a flat out lie.
Fact: President Biden said the war contributed to gas price increases, not the sole reason. Biden’s embargo of Russian oil, fully supported by congress, will have some effect on gas prices.
The cause is Biden’s foolish, stubborn quest for immediate renewable energy.
Fact: Biden’s first year in office he issued more drilling permits on public land than Trump.
Biden’s fixed mindset of buying offshore oil, while hamstringing our own energy industry is driving our energy costs up.
Fact: Biden does not have authority to control buying and selling of oil without Congress approval.
Renewable energy — The Dems, led by their left wing Green New Deal, may be right in the long run defined by me as “multiple generations.” This is killing our economy and hurting our military capability.
Fact: Climate change is here and now not generations away. Oil companies will not be increasing production anytime soon. Drilling for oil is costly and years to complete. Big oil is trying to recover losses from two years of the pandemic. There was less driving resulting in lower gas prices. There will be adequate supply of oil for the military to engage in future wars.
William Albertson,
Milton