Earlier this year, The Daily Item produced a special report about local hospitals having difficulty filling gaps in certain disciplines. That report came on the heels of a statewide CNHI report about jobs, offering an in-depth look at employers looking for workers.
To answer both of those calls, Geisinger and the U.S. Army have wisely partnered on a program designed to offer employment opportunities for veterans. Geisinger’s agreement with the U.S. Army Partnership for Youth Success (PaYS) program guarantees soldiers job interviews and possible employment with Geisinger after their service in the Army. The agreement guarantees five job interviews for service members and two for ROTC cadets.
Geisinger President and Chief Executive Officer Dr. Jaewon Ryu said a similar relationship was in place at one of his former jobs, where the organization sought out military veterans for employment.
“My goodness, it’s a recruiting pipeline dream,” he said.
The United States military produces some of the most skilled professionals in the world. Geisinger and others recognize the benefit of having these skilled and dedicated professionals in their building.
Vince McClosky, Geisinger’s operations director for ophthalmology and a Navy veteran, spoke during the ceremony last week finalizing the partnership. McClosky admitted to dealing with the stress of not knowing what he was going to do once he left the U.S. Navy. Veterans he said, offer a special skill set accrued during their military service — leadership, accountability, responsibility, technical skills — that translate well into many job markets.
This is another step in Geisinger’s relationship with the military. Last month, the health system was named to VIQTORY’s 2020 list of Military Friendly Employers. VIQTORY is a veteran-owned small business that connects the military community with civilian opportunities.
The Valley’s chambers of commerce and business leaders always note the top issue for local business leaders is workforce development. One way to work around that is bring in a workforce already developed.
This new partnership won’t close all the gaps, but it is a worthwhile attempt at offering some of our nation’s heroes a foot in the door to civilian life.
