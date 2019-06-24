It is clear that Dr. Jaewon Ryu, who on Thursday was named the seventh president and chief executive officer in Geisinger’s 104-year history, has a sharp focus exactly where it should be.
One might expect a person stepping to the helm of one of the nation’s leading medical organizations, employing more than 1,800 physicians and 32,000 employees at 13 hospitals and related facilities to delve into a discussion about technology, buildings, revenues, logistics or other facets of complex medical delivery systems.
In his first comments after his appointment last week, Dr. Ryu talked about something much more fundamental and important.
“It’s tough to be a patient anywhere,” he said. “Geisinger has a lot of great programs. We will figure out how to build and take a closer look at making patient care a lot easier.”
He then highlighted several initiatives designed to make access to care easier for all patients, including a primary care redesign to expand appointment times for patients 65 and older from 20 to 40 minutes. He also talked of Geisinger’s “At Home” and “65 Forward” programs, which enables physicians to make house calls to patients with complex chronic diseases in order to keep them healthier and results in patients using the emergency room and hospital facilities less often.
It appears that Dr. Ryu, who has been executive vice president and chief medical officer at Geisinger since September 2016, will continue to build upon and introduce new patient-first priorities, as did his predecessor, Dr. David Feinberg, who left in November 2018 to work on Google’s health care initiative. Ryu said he keeps in touch with Feinberg, who hired him, calling him a friend and mentor.
Before coming to Geisinger, Ryu served as president of integrated care delivery for Humana in Louisville, Kentucky. Prior to that, he served as chief medical officer at the University of Illinois Hospital & Health Sciences System in Chicago. He has held leadership roles at Kaiser-Permanente, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and as a White House fellow at the Department of Veterans Affairs.
Just last week, he earned a top 20 spot on Modern Healthcare’s “50 Most influential Clinical Executives” list for 2019. He holds degrees in both medicine and law.
“This is a dream come true for me,” Dr. Ryu said of his appointment, which officially takes effect on July 1.
To him, his wife and their two daughters, ages 9 and 11, we join Geisinger patients and employees in saying welcome to Central Pennsylvania and congratulations.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher and top newsroom executives. Today’s was written by Digital Editor Dave Hilliard.