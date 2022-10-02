The children of our region are our pride, our joy, our hope, our future ... and our responsibility. Today’s youth may be the emerging masters of technology and the inheritors of marvelous medical advances, yet simultaneously they may be the recent generation most challenged by environmental, political, sociological and financial uncertainty. They must learn to cope with anxiety, technologically-induced isolation, a dizzying array of mind-altering substances, and a jumble of disconnected and dissonant expectations.
To best meet our responsibilities to them, and thus to our future, we must commit ourselves to making better care easier for children. That includes ensuring a healthy start for each child from birth onward through the delivery of exceptional prenatal care. Geisinger’s dedicated pediatric and women’s health providers need our commitment to build upon past achievements, and to empower a new vision for exceptional care.
To fulfill that vision, Geisinger recently launched a fundraising campaign titled “Beyond the Bricks.” Geisinger’s focus is on addressing pressing issues that communities across our region are facing including supporting the mental health of our youth, combatting child abuse, and expanding access to care.
Geisinger Janet Weis Children’s Hospital is ideally suited to address the physical and mental health challenges facing our kids. The integrated and comprehensive team of providers has the knowledge, skills and spirit of collaboration required from a clinical, research, and innovation perspective. Geisinger’s remarkable library of the region’s genomic data provides a special opportunity to obtain the earliest possible diagnosis and treatment for many.
Sandy and Gary Sojka,
Middleburg