Overwhelmed is all we can say! We just had the 10 spotlights repaired at the Union County WW2 Honor Roll in Mifflinburg. I made posts to our Facebook page and also submitted a letter to the editor asking for financial aid.
We have a donation coming yet from my employer and when that arrives we will have received triple the amount needed. Everything above and beyond goes in the foundation’s checking account for future projects and maintenance. In fact we purchased the service flags for the poles and also new artificial flowers.
On the heels of this I would like to mention that we are once again conducting our yearly benefit for the Hollidaysburg Veterans Home. We are already off and running as a business .here in Lewisburg gave me a check for $250
What we are accepting for the residents in Hollidaysburg besides money are gift cards from Weis Markets, Giant and Walmart as those stores are represented in that area and the cards can be utilized. In addition to that we are also accepting, new with tags, sweat pants and tops from small to 3x. Any donations can be dropped off at our ceremony or by contacting me at mazeppa@ptd.net.
Our Veterans Day program is set for 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5. We just can’t thank you enough for believing in what we are doing in Mifflinburg as we pledge to not only honor veterans but do something tangible to help.
Doug and Tracy Walter,
Union County Veterans Foundation