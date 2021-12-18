The McClure-West Beaver Community Chest Fund Drive has ended for 2021. A total of $6,480 was collected from area residents and businesses.
Nine agencies are listed to benefit from the drive as follows: Bannerville Volunteer Fire Co. and Bannerville QRS, McClure Volunteer Fire Co. and McClure QRS, Veterans Memorial Pool, McClure Community Library, the McClure Boy & Girl Scouts, and the McClure Little League.
Residents and businesses of the area are to be commended for their generous financial support of the drive.
If you wish to make a donation, you may mail it to: McClure-West Beaver Community Fund, c/o Kathy Rarich, 286 Pine Crest Dr., McClure, PA 17841.
Kathy Rarich,
Chairperson
McClure-West Beaver Community Fund