Georgia has become the first Republican-controlled state to actually enact a sweeping program of changes to election law that, on balance, promise to make voting harder, especially for the poor in general and urban Blacks in particular. It’s true that some features of the plan would make voting easier, such as expanding Saturday early voting (even as it sharply curtails Sunday early voting, used heavily by Black churches, and declares it only optional for voting districts).
For the most part, the strong Republican majorities in both houses of the Legislature, and Gov. Brian Kemp (widely accused of electoral manipulation as the secretary of state who was running for governor in 2017) were eager to plug the holes that had permitted Joe Biden to narrowly win the state and allowed Democratic Senate candidates Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock to win runoffs in January.
The most nakedly partisan changes essentially strip the secretary of state of any control over elections, transferring that authority to the Legislature itself (solidly in Republican hands). The Legislature will appoint the chair of the State Election Board, leaving the secretary of state as merely a nonvoting ex officio member. This state board, now effectively controlled by the Legislature, is empowered to suspend county or municipal election superintendents and replace them with temporary substitutes.
In-person early voting is substantially curtailed, both in terms of the time when such voting is allowed before an election, and the number of hours when the polls are open. While local superintendents are given discretion to increase the number of early voting locations, they are strictly limited on the days and hours for early voting.
Drop boxes for deposit of absentee ballots have been severely reduced, both in number and location. One box is permitted for each early voting location, or for each 100,000 voters in the county, and, importantly, the drop box must be located inside the location where early voting takes place and must be inaccessible whenever early voting is closed.
The plan establishes stricter identification rules applying for absentee ballots, requiring a Georgia driver’s license or state-issued ID card. Failing either of those, the voter may supply a Social Security Number or other forms of ID, but these latter are tightly regulated. Since the state undertakes no obligation to provide each citizen with such an ID, the new rules will inevitably disadvantage poorer and less mobile people, including people of color.
There is much more in this massive bill, but you get the idea: the Legislature wants to make it harder to vote, most particularly for people of color.
More than a century ago, white supremacist Democrats surged by force and fraud into complete dominance across the South. The result was the legal foundation for White Supremacy literacy tests for voters, backed up by the so-called “grandfather clause,” which excused whites from the literacy test if they could show that their father or grandfather had voted before 1865. The racially exclusive Democratic primary gave rise to the Democratic “Solid South” that was the foundation of Democratic power nationally right up to the 1960s.
The South and the nation have changed in a century, but not completely. After the Civil Rights and Voting Rights Acts of 1964 and 1965, white supremacists across the South migrated to the Republican Party. We now have a Republican “Solid South.” We don’t much hear the open, virulent racism that was common in 1898, but the basic agenda has not changed. Instead of lynchings, they rely on police brutality. Instead of grandfather clauses and literacy tests, they rely on manipulating voting rules in ways that disproportionately affect minority populations. And they do accept substantial numbers of Black voters and officeholders.
In this sense, the “place” of Blacks has changed for the better, economically as well as politically. But by fraud and by force, Southern whites will still fight if their control is threatened, as we see now in Georgia and across the South.
Racial oppression is still the original sin of our society. The journey to redemption is long.
John Peeler is a retired Professor of Political Science and Latin American Studies at Bucknell.