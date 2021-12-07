A recent letter from Butch Woolsey (Nov. 24) concerning COVID-19, viruses, and vaccines prompts this letter. Mr. Woolsey’s inaccurate, unscientific and frankly misleading understanding of viruses and vaccines are both harmful and dangerous to individuals and to the public in general.
I cannot understand how a man who professes to be a pastor can write a letter in which he says that there is nothing that can be done to treat a viral infection except to trust in God’s will, when the medical science, which has to be part of God’s will, clearly shows that there are multiple ways to do so.
There are safe ways available to deal with COVID-19 such as social distancing, masks, and proven, effective, safe, vaccines. Vaccines have been used for hundreds of years for other viral diseases.
The current COVID-19 vaccines have proven to be safe and effective.
I think it is irresponsible for The Daily Item to print a letter, such as Mr. Woolsey’s, which is based on demonstrably false claims, especially when lives are on the line during a pandemic.
Get a vaccine.
Dennis Ziegenfuss,
Sunbury