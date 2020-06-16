As our churches open, I can’t see sitting far apart and wearing masks in the church. Pray before going in and ask God to let us be free from spreading the virus.
Where two or more gather in my name I will be with you, and God will be with us.
Have faith every week when coming to church.
Churches should be full every week because of what is going on. Not coming to church is saying we don’t need churches. Come tithe and remember your faith is no good without works.
We want to be taken up with God and not left behind in our last days that are coming soon.
I feel sorry for those families that don’t even know God.
It’s very sad.
Atwood Ross,
Sunbury