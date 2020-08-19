Starting with the understanding that what we know about COVID-19 changes almost daily, it is ridiculous that officials from the state’s departments of Education and Health are still presenting updated guidance for schools to reopen.
This is vital information that school leaders, educators and parents should have had in their hands weeks ago, if not sooner.
Yet on Monday, Danville Area became the fourth Valley school district to delay the start of the 2020-21 school year because of new guidance from the state. The first notification from Superintendent Ricki Boyle said the shift back a week — from Aug. 27 to Sept. 3 — was based on “updated recommendations” from the two state departments handling back-to-school guidance.
Later we learned that “updated recommendations” meant much more strict masking policies. In a letter on Monday afternoon, the Department of Education told districts that the Department of Health was now “requiring students to wear face coverings at all times while in school, even when six feet of social distancing can be achieved. There are limited exceptions.”
Secretary of Health Rachel Levine said Tuesday the announcement was simply a “clarification” of guidance put out in July to schools. It certainly doesn’t seem that way. It seems much more stringent.
Previous guidance said students could take their masks off if appropriate social distancing — at least six feet — was possible. Boyle said the district used COVID funds to set up socially distanced classrooms so students didn’t have to wear masks all of the time. Teachers removed any excess in the classroom to make sure everyone would be six feet apart.
“All this money we spent,” she said. “We bought desks instead of tables so we can make the distance appropriate, so we’d keep six feet social distance. And now it doesn’t matter,” she said. “Our administrative team will meet (Tuesday) to discuss how to proceed.”
The premise behind these recommendations is sound. The timing of them is incredibly frustrating. Selinsgrove starts school today. Milton and Warrior Run begin on Thursday with eight other schools to start before next Wednesday. Line Mountain, Mifflinburg and Lewisburg delayed the start of classes even before this latest news.
You can be certain this new guidance, based upon information from the American Academy of Pediatrics, has led to some scrambling in the three districts set to open in the next two days.
School leaders have worked for months to get ready to open schools as safely as they can, while also offering online options for students more comfortable with remote learning in the current climate.
“School districts across the state are very flexible and truly want to do what’s best for their students, so every mandate, every guidance we’re paying attention,” Boyle said.
That means the sooner those tasked with making local decisions have the information they need, the better.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.