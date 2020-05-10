Here’s what is not being reported in the major news media — ABC, NBC, CBS, CNN. According to Fox News on May 6, California acquired more than 20,000 hotel rooms to house the homeless people during the coronavirus pandemic.
In San Francisco alone, the city secured several thousand hotel rooms for the homeless and here’s the kicker, the city is giving alcohol, marijuana and methadone to many of these homeless addicts and the federal government has agreed to pay 75 percent of these costs.
What’s wrong with these educated liberal-thinking mayors and governor? Instead of offering treatments for these addictions, they are enabling them to continue using more and more drugs. Guess I missed the point in all of this and that’s to say, the city/state has accomplished getting the drugs off the street. Go figure!
Robert Beck,
Mifflinburg