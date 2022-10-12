In the wake of Hurricane Ian, The Daily Item reported that President Biden and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis are working in a non-partisan way to relieve the suffering of Florida’s people (Oct. 6). I think we can all applaud the humanitarian impulse that allows these political opponents to address problems that affect fellow Americans.
Pennsylvania rarely experiences devastating hurricanes, but it has a huge pollution and resulting health problem that needs to be addressed in a bipartisan way. Gov. Tom Wolf established Pennsylvania’s participation in the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI) back in 2018. It has been stymied in the general assembly and courts ever since.
The 11 states in the region that joined RGGI have found that their economy, jobs situation, citizen health and air quality have improved, while energy bills have decreased. The money Pennsylvania would raise from sale of allowances could be spent on helping our people increase efficiency or lower their electricity bills.
Pennsylvania faces the loss of federal highway funds because of our failure to decrease methane emissions. If RGGI weren’t held up in court, the Commonwealth could also have benefitted from the September sale of allowances which would have injected large amounts of money into the budget.
It is time to stop the foot-dragging and work together to bring Pennsylvania, which is the fourth largest polluter in the nation, into RGGI. Gubernatorial candidates Doug Mastriano and Josh Shapiro should note that 74% of Pennsylvanians support joining RGGI. Let’s get ‘er done!
Kay Cramer,
Liverpool