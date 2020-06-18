A few weeks ago I authored a short letter to The Daily Item that mentioned alleged inappropriate language of two members of McEwensville Borough Council during a May 6 teleconference meeting. On June 3, I presented a petition signed by 39 McEwensville residents to borough council calling for the resignation of those council members. I also presented four Right To Know (RTK) forms from residents requesting a copy of the recording from the May 6 meeting.
According to a letter received from McEwensville’s open records officer, our request is undergoing a legal review to determine if the recording is accessible under RTK. A response is to be rendered within 30 days of the June 3 filing.
It appears to me as though the wagon master has called for a circling of the wagons, and the masons are hastily trying to erect a stone wall. What is it that they do not want people to hear? Is it possible we will end up with a Watergate version of the recording or any recording at all?
Ironically, if I’m not mistaken, the two positions on council that are currently under siege are up for re-election in November. If the 39 signees of the petition hold fast to their convictions and vote their conscience, it should only be a matter of time before the two members are removed, if their resignations aren’t forthcoming.
Get out and vote if you are dissatisfied. Thirty-nine is a big number for a McEwensville election.
Fred Wesner,
McEwensville