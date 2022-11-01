The midterm election being held on Nov. 8 will be the most critical election ever held in this country. What’s at stake? The future of America and what it will look like.
The current regime, through the mainstream media, will tell you they have done a fantastic job. Joe Biden inherited a booming economy, and his first day in office, by a single stroke of a pen, he commenced to destroy it all. Yet he wants to claim he has done a tremendous job bringing the economy under control.
The first thing Biden did was to stop oil and gas lease sales in the United States. This led to higher gas prices sending a ripple through the marketplace affecting everything we purchase.
Everything under the control of the Democrats over the last two years has been an unmitigated disaster. But, if you listen to Biden, he says the economy is as strong as ever. I guess that means stability is higher gas prices, higher food prices, higher pharmaceutical prices, higher interest rates, and on and on with no end in sight.
Defunding the police has sent crime soaring in all the major cities. Their open door border policies attributed to the increase in crime, as well as human trafficking, and the increased flow of fentanyl, all spearheaded by the Mexican cartel and China. The volume of illegal immigrants crossing our borders cripples the act or process of appraising or checking a person for stability, accuracy or validity.
Do you want your children to be taught the core subjects of education or do you want the critical race theory crammed down their throats. Body mutilation being performed on young children needs to be stopped. Doctors performing such mutilation should be prosecuted and imprisoned for child abuse.
We are the closest now to worldwide nuclear armageddon because of this president’s weakness in dealing with Russia over Ukraine. And, why are we dumping all this taxpayer’s money into Ukraine? The only ones who have anything to gain are the Biden’s themselves through their corrupt deals that Hunter orchestrated.
It is clear that the government has complete control of the mainstream media and major corporate officials, what has become known as “the swamp.” No one in America should put up with this. The Constitution of the United States is being completely ignored and destroyed. The right to freedom of speech has been suppressed by social media whether it be through Facebook, Twitter or newspapers. The Second Amendment is being attacked so they can take our weapons away leaving us with nothing to protect ourselves against a tyrannical government.
There are those who say Fox News spreads propaganda and lies, but if you watch Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity, and Laura Ingram you will see that they give you the facts.
This Democratic Party is wasting taxpayers’ money on fabricated investigations and lawsuits all surrounding the former president. Never in American history has a government body harassed and persecuted an outgoing president. The Democratic Party is so afraid of Donald Trump that they’ll destroy anyone who supports him.
We will not give up our constitutional rights, crafted by men but inspired by the Holy Father. Everyone get out and vote so we can take back America. God bless America and all of its inhabitants.
Clair Moyer,
Lewisburg